Leaked Pentagon Documents Not Discussed at Biden-Sunak Meeting - White House

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2023) US President Joe Biden and UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak did not discuss the recent leaks of classified materials from the Pentagon during their meeting on April 12, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Thursday.

Biden is on a visit to the UK and Ireland from April 11-14.

"It did not come up, the leaks, the leaked documents, in that conversation. So I can confirm that," Jean-Pierre told reporters.

The Pentagon has restricted access to the leaked documents and classified information in the future to protect the security of the United States and allies, the press secretary said, but she refused to further elaborate on the topic, saying that the investigation is ongoing.