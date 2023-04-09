Close
Leaked Pentagon Reports Reveal US's Eavesdropping On South Korean Officials - Reports

Sumaira FH Published April 09, 2023 | 03:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2023) The leaked classified Pentagon documents suggest that the United States was eavesdropping on South Korean officials, The New York Times reported in the early hours of Sunday.

Seoul had previously agreed to sell its artillery rounds to Washington, insisting that the US military would be their "end user," but advisers to South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol were wary that the US could redirect the shells to Ukraine, the newspaper said, citing leaked files.

Some of these classified reports suggest that Yoon's then-secretary for foreign affairs, Yi Mun-hui, told then-National Security Adviser Kim Sung-han that the country's government "was mired in concerns that the US would not be the end user if South Korea were to comply with a US request for ammunition," one of the secret documents read, as quoted by the newspaper.

The classified report was based on signals intelligence, which means that the US was spying on one of its key allies in Asia, The New York Times reported.

Both South Korean officials resigned last month "for unclear reasons," the newspaper said, adding that none of them could be reached for comment.

Earlier this week, the New York Times reported, citing officials familiar with the matter, that a new trove of classified documents had leaked online that included US national security secrets relating to Ukraine, China, and the middle East. A US defense official told Sputnik that the Pentagon was looking into the matter.

The leaks come after the emergence of purportedly classified documents online related to the conflict in Ukraine, which included war plans and an assessment of air defense capabilities.

