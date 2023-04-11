Leaked Ukraine Conflict Information Appears Altered From OrigInal Material - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2023) Some of the highly classified information on the Ukraine conflict from the Defense Department documents that were recently leaked online appears to have been altered from the original sources, National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Coordination John Kirby said on Monday.

"It does appear that at least in some cases, the information posted online had been altered from what we think would be the original source," Kirby said at a press briefing.