Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Leaked US Documents Contain Scenarios With Israel Sending Lethal Arms To Ukraine - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 10, 2023 | 04:30 PM

Leaked US Documents Contain Scenarios With Israel Sending Lethal Arms to Ukraine - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2023) The secret Pentagon documents leaked online in recent weeks contain an assessment of conditions under which Israel could send lethal weapons to Ukraine, CNN reported on Monday.

Israel "likely will consider providing lethal aid under increased US pressure or a perceived degradation" of its relations with Russia, one of the classified documents, titled Israel: Pathways to Providing Lethal Aid to Ukraine, said, according to the media.

The document, marked as an "exploratory analysis" and dated February 28, said that Israel is committed to supplying intelligence and nonlethal defensive systems to Ukraine while trying to balance its relations with the United States and Russia to keep its freedom of action in Syria, The New York Times reported.

The document added that the most plausible scenario out of the four it outlines is that, under US pressure, Israel might adopt the "Turkish model" and deliver lethal arms to Ukraine via third parties, while at the same time advocating the peaceful settlement of the conflict and offering its mediation, the newspaper reported.

Another scenario, which could encourage Israel to provide Ukraine with lethal weapons and is analyzed in the document, includes Russian supplies of strategic systems to Iran, Israel's adversary, or Moscow expanding assistance to Tehran's nuclear program.

The third situation outlined in the document involves Washington exerting leverage on Israel in case it seeks more support for its operations against Iran.

And finally, the document also outlines a situation in which Russia's use of sophisticated air defense systems against Israeli warplanes operating in Syria, thus incurring Israeli casualties, could also lead to a decision by Israel to provide Ukraine with lethal arms, the media reported, citing the leaked document.

According to the report, the document also lists the weapons that Israel could transfer to Ukraine, including the Barak-8 and Spyder surface-to-air missiles and the Spike anti-tank guided missile.

Since the start of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine, Israel has been resisting providing Kiev with aid and focusing instead on humanitarian assistance. In January, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that Israel was considering providing military assistance to Ukraine including the Iron Dome air defense system. In mid-March, the Israeli prime minister held a meeting with one of the issues on the agenda being possible military supplies to Ukraine.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Syria Israel Ukraine Iran Moscow Russia Washington Nuclear Pentagon Tehran Same Kiev Lead New York United States January February Media

Recent Stories

Country can be steered out of challenges by collec ..

Country can be steered out of challenges by collective efforts: PM

4 minutes ago
 du joins &#039;1 Billion Meals Endowment&#039; cam ..

Du joins &#039;1 Billion Meals Endowment&#039; campaign as principal partner

5 minutes ago
 CodersHQ held &#039;Metaversing your education&#03 ..

CodersHQ held &#039;Metaversing your education&#039; workshop

5 minutes ago
 G42 teams up with Microsoft to explore acceleratio ..

G42 teams up with Microsoft to explore acceleration of UAE’s digital transform ..

2 hours ago
 Empower commences operation of its advanced distri ..

Empower commences operation of its advanced district cooling plant in Dubailand

2 hours ago
 Zayed Humanitarian Day is celebration of authenti ..

Zayed Humanitarian Day is celebration of authentic values: Sultan bin Tahnoon

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.