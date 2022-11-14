UrduPoint.com

Leaks Continue To Plague Helsinki Water Utility

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 14, 2022 | 05:40 PM

Leaks Continue to Plague Helsinki Water Utility

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2022) The public water utility of the Finnish capital reported several additional leaks on Monday, a day after a rupture in a large pipe in the central Kallio district caused bursts down the line.

Main water pipes broke down in the Helsinki districts of Vallila and Haaga, cutting supply and causing leaks in three more areas in the capital region, warnings on the HSY website indicated.

The company said that water supply was expected to be restored by Monday night. It put the accidents down to technical problems and ruled out an act of sabotage as the cause of the leaks, which left 300 people without water on Sunday.

Related Topics

Water Company Helsinki Sunday

Recent Stories

Shaheen Shah Afridi vows to make nation proud

Shaheen Shah Afridi vows to make nation proud

16 minutes ago
 TECNO Mobile Won “Most Innovative Mobile Phone M ..

TECNO Mobile Won “Most Innovative Mobile Phone Manufacturing Brand, Asia” Aw ..

18 minutes ago
 Past Governments have weakened the federation by a ..

Past Governments have weakened the federation by amending the constitution for p ..

28 minutes ago
 EU can benefit from skilled workforce of Pakistan: ..

EU can benefit from skilled workforce of Pakistan: Hina

1 hour ago
 Dubai Customs recycles 22,436 counterfeit items fo ..

Dubai Customs recycles 22,436 counterfeit items for 24 brands

2 hours ago
 OIC Secretary General's Special Envoy for Afghanis ..

OIC Secretary General's Special Envoy for Afghanistan meets Acting Foreign Minis ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.