Leaks Continue to Plague Helsinki Water Utility

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2022) The public water utility of the Finnish capital reported several additional leaks on Monday, a day after a rupture in a large pipe in the central Kallio district caused bursts down the line.

Main water pipes broke down in the Helsinki districts of Vallila and Haaga, cutting supply and causing leaks in three more areas in the capital region, warnings on the HSY website indicated.

The company said that water supply was expected to be restored by Monday night. It put the accidents down to technical problems and ruled out an act of sabotage as the cause of the leaks, which left 300 people without water on Sunday.