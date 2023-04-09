Leaks of Classified Records on Ukraine Spark Panic in Pentagon - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2023) The leaks of several batches of classified US documents on Ukraine have caused panic among the Pentagon leadership, prompting them to limit the flow of intelligence data, The Washington Post reported, citing sources.

Earlier this week, the New York Times reported, citing officials familiar with the matter, that a new trove of classified documents had leaked online that included US national security secrets relating to Ukraine, China, and the middle East. A US defense official told Sputnik that the Pentagon was looking into the matter. The leaks come following the emergence of purportedly classified documents online related to the conflict in Ukraine, which included war plans and an assessment of air defense capabilities.

On Friday, senior Pentagon leadership restricted the flow of intelligence data in response to the leaks, The Washington Post said, citing two unnamed US officials.

One of them claimed that the "unusually strict" crackdown testified to "a high level of panic" among the Department of Defense leadership.

According to the report, one European intelligence official expressed concern that if Washington restricted allies' access to intelligence records, they may be left in the dark. Meanwhile, many of the leaked reports were marked "NOFORN," meaning that they cannot be shared with foreign nationals, the newspaper said. Other documents were reportedly cleared to be released to the United States' closest allies, including the Five Eyes intelligence alliance comprising Australia, Canada, New Zealand, the United Kingdom and the US.

The newspaper also said that US and foreign officials were "stunned" and in some cases "infuriated" with the amount of detail the leaked files revealed on how Washington appears to be spying on its allies and adversaries alike.