Leaks Of Secret Documents On Ukraine Hurting US Relations With Allies - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 09, 2023 | 10:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2023) The leaks of classified US documents on Ukraine have complicated Washington's relations with allies, The New York Times reports citing US officials.

There are now doubts among allied countries regarding Washington's ability to keep its secrets, the newspaper said on Saturday, adding that the United States appears to be spying not only on Ukraine, but also such important American allies as Israel and South Korea.

According to US officials, the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) started an inquiry into the source of the leaks on Friday, the newspaper said. One senior US official told The New York Times that the leak was a "massive intelligence breach."

The leaked documents appear to be legitimate intelligence, but at least one of the documents had been modified from its original, officials said.

Earlier this week, the New York Times reported, citing officials familiar with the matter, that a new batch of classified documents had leaked online that included US national security secrets relating to Ukraine, China, and the middle East.

A US defense official told Sputnik that the Pentagon was aware of the new batch of leaked classified documents related to Ukraine, the Middle East, and China, and was looking into the matter.

The leaks come following the emergence of purportedly classified documents online related to the conflict in Ukraine, which included war plans and an assessment of air defense capabilities.

