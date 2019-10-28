A Slovak businessman charged with the 2018 murder of investigative journalist Jan Kuciak allegedly decided to kill him after failing to find "any dirt" to use as blackmail, according to what media said on Monday was a leaked copy of the indictment

Kuciak had been investigating the business activities of property developer Marian Kocner, his alleged killer, when he and his fiancee Martina Kusnirova were gunned down at home near the capital Bratislava in a gangland style hit.

The double homicide triggered mass anti-government protests that forced then-premier Robert Fico to resign and paved the way to the election of liberal anti-corruption activist Zuzana Caputova as president in March.

Prosecutors have charged Kocner with "ordering the assassination" of Kuciak, according to the leaked indictment published by several leading Slovak media outlets on Monday.

Jana Tokolyova, a spokeswoman for the special prosecutor's office, declined to confirm the authenticity of the document when contacted by AFP on Monday.

The 93-page document states that Kocner failed to find "any dirt" on the journalist to discredit him, which led the accused "to decide to get rid of Jan Kuciak physically and thus prevent further disclosure of his (Kocner's) activities".

Four other people were also charged in connection with the murder, including one suspect who has cooperated with investigators in exchange for a plea bargain.

"If convicted, the accused face a minimum 25 years to life imprisonment," Tokolyova said.

Investigators have revealed that Kocner exchanged thousands of messages with senior government officials, including former justice ministry state secretary, Monika Jankovska, in an attempt to gain favour with judges.

Jankovska was forced to resign in September and is facing disciplinary proceedings.