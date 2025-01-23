Leaky, Crowded And Hot: Louvre Boss Slams Her Own Museum
The head of the Louvre in Paris has warned the government about leaks, overcrowding and sub-standard catering in a confidential note that has raised alarm about the state of the world's most-visited museum
Laurence des Cars, the first woman head of the French landmark, wrote a memo about her concerns to Culture Minister Rachida Dati earlier this month which was published on Thursday in Le Parisien newspaper.
She warned about the "proliferation of damage in museum spaces, some of which are in very poor condition".
Furthermore, some areas "are no longer watertight, while others experience significant temperature variations, endangering the preservation of artworks", she added.
Despite the French government's budget problems and the imminent closure of the Pompidou museum for renovations, des cars said the Louvre required an overhaul that would likely be costly and technically complicated.
A total of 8.7 million people visited its famed galleries last year -- around twice the number it was designed for -- and des Cars expressed concern about the quality of the user experience.
The Louvre's popularity was causing a "physical strain" on the historic building, while "food options and restroom facilities are insufficient in volume, falling well below international standards", she wrote.
Even the museum's most modern addition -- a glass pyramid designed by Chinese-American architect I.M. Pei and inaugurated in 1989 -- comes in for severe criticism because of its "major shortcomings".
It was used by President Emmanuel Macron for a state dinner before the opening of the Paris Olympics last July but des Cars said it acted like a greenhouse on hot days and became "very inhospitable" as well as being noisy.
"It's my duty as chairwoman to sound the alarm on these issues and I've already done so on several occasions," she told journalists on Thursday as she inaugurated a new exhibition -- "Louvre Couture" -- that mixes artworks and fashion.
