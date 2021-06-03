UrduPoint.com
Learjet wins $465Mln Contract for 6 Battlefield Communication Aircraft - US Air Force

Learjet will provide six aircraft loaded with electronics to serve as airborne communication nodes under a five-year, $464.8 million contract, the US Air Force said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2021) Learjet will provide six aircraft loaded with electronics to serve as airborne communication nodes under a five-year, $464.8 million contract, the US Air Force said on Thursday.

"These aircraft are required for continuous operations outside the contiguous United States in multiple theaters of operation," Battlefield Airborne Communications Node (BACN) program lead Elizabeth Rosa said in a press release.

Because of its flexible deployment options and ability to operate at high altitudes, BACN equipped planes allow air and surface forces to overcome communications difficulties caused by mountains, rough terrain, or distance, the release said.

The addition of six aircraft will expand the current fleet of seven planes equipped with the BACN payload. The aircraft are based at Hanscom Air Force Base in the US state of Massachusetts, according to the release.

