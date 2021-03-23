UrduPoint.com
Least Developed Countries On Track For Weak Recoveries After COVID-19 Trade Slump - WTO

Least developed countries (LDC) have suffered a bigger economic hit during the first three quarters of 2020 than the rest of the world and are currently on track for a weak recovery, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, the new director general of the World Trade Organization (WTO), reported on Tuesday

"For the first three quarters of 2020, LDC goods and services exports were down 19 percent compared to 15 percent for the rest of the world. Many low- and middle-income countries are on track for weak recoveries," WTO chief said at the Aid-for-Trade Stocktaking Event's high-level plenary session.

She stressed that this trade slump could "condemn millions more people to extreme poverty" in the upcoming years.

According to the WTO secretary general, the main challenge of the global community and international organizations is to make sure that the negative impacts of the pandemic are alleviated and the post-COVID recovery does not "leave any country behind."

The Aid-for-Trade Stocktaking Event is a three-day online conference hosted by the WTO from March 23 to March 25. It aims to explore trade-related challenges faced by developing countries during the COVID-19 pandemic and possible support measures to help them recover from the crisis. The mobilization of Aid-for-Trade financing is also on the event's agenda.

