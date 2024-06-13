Leather products exhibition opens in west Afghanistan

Afghanistan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2024) A five-day leather products exhibition kicked off in western Afghanistan's Herat province on Wednesday.

Local businesspersons and enterprises have put on display their leather products such as shoes, sandals and valises in 54 booths in the fair in Herat city.

The event aimed to develop and promote leather products, Toryali Ghawsee, provincial deputy of Chamber of Industries and Mines, told Xinhua.

Due to decades of wars, leather embroidery industry was wrecked in Herat, "but we are trying to build up the industry again," Ghawsee added.