UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Leave Voters Rally Behind Johnson's Brexit Plan - Poll

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Fri 18th October 2019 | 08:32 PM

Leave Voters Rally Behind Johnson's Brexit Plan - Poll

Two-thirds of Britons who voted to leave the European Union agree with the terms set out in Prime Minister Boris Johnson's plan after consistently backing a no-deal Brexit, a poll out Friday has showed

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2019) Two-thirds of Britons who voted to leave the European Union agree with the terms set out in Prime Minister Boris Johnson's plan after consistently backing a no-deal Brexit, a poll out Friday has showed.

The turnaround follows months of uncertainty when EU leaders said they saw the United Kingdom crashing out of the bloc on October 31 as a given. The EU accepted the new deal on Thursday.

A YouGov survey conducted this Thursday and Friday showed that 67 percent of Leave voters wanted the UK parliament to endorse the Brexit deal at a rare meeting this Saturday.

In general, 30 percent of respondents now want the legislature to accept the deal and leave on its terms, while 17 percent still want to quit without a deal and 38 percent want to stay in the EU.

If faced with the prospect of another Brexit delay, a half of those polled think putting it off by a few weeks to pass a bill enacting the deal would be acceptable, while Leave voters are split on it almost evenly.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Parliament European Union Split United Kingdom Brexit October

Recent Stories

Macron says does not want further Brexit delay

7 seconds ago

Sudan peace talks resume after deadlock

8 seconds ago

Ghana flooding leaves 28 dead

9 seconds ago

Mustansar attends Alhamra's session 'Kuch Yaadain ..

11 seconds ago

Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry to arran ..

12 seconds ago

Nazaria-e-Pakistan Trust expresses solidarity with ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.