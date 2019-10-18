(@imziishan)

Two-thirds of Britons who voted to leave the European Union agree with the terms set out in Prime Minister Boris Johnson's plan after consistently backing a no-deal Brexit, a poll out Friday has showed

The turnaround follows months of uncertainty when EU leaders said they saw the United Kingdom crashing out of the bloc on October 31 as a given. The EU accepted the new deal on Thursday.

A YouGov survey conducted this Thursday and Friday showed that 67 percent of Leave voters wanted the UK parliament to endorse the Brexit deal at a rare meeting this Saturday.

In general, 30 percent of respondents now want the legislature to accept the deal and leave on its terms, while 17 percent still want to quit without a deal and 38 percent want to stay in the EU.

If faced with the prospect of another Brexit delay, a half of those polled think putting it off by a few weeks to pass a bill enacting the deal would be acceptable, while Leave voters are split on it almost evenly.