Leaving Afghanistan Not Risk-Free, But Alternative Would Be Open-Ended Stay - NATO Chief

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2021) Withdrawing NATO troops from Afghanistan is not a risk-free decision, but the alternative would be a bigger, open-ended military presence to withstand growing Taliban pressure, Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, NATO allies said that they will start orderly withdrawal of forces from Afghanistan by May 1, planning to complete it within a few months.

"The alternative is to stay but then we need to prepare for long-term open-ended military presence and most likely we would have to increase the number of NATO troops in Afghanistan to withstand increased Taliban pressure, more violence," Stoltenberg said at a joint presser with US State Secretary Antony Blinken and Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin.

"No one is saying this is easy and no one is saying that this is risk-free, but we just have to make that decision," he stated.