UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Leaving Afghanistan Not Risk-Free, But Alternative Would Be Open-Ended Stay - NATO Chief

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 15th April 2021 | 01:10 AM

Leaving Afghanistan Not Risk-Free, But Alternative Would Be Open-Ended Stay - NATO Chief

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2021) Withdrawing NATO troops from Afghanistan is not a risk-free decision, but the alternative would be a bigger, open-ended military presence to withstand growing Taliban pressure, Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, NATO allies said that they will start orderly withdrawal of forces from Afghanistan by May 1, planning to complete it within a few months.

"The alternative is to stay but then we need to prepare for long-term open-ended military presence and most likely we would have to increase the number of NATO troops in Afghanistan to withstand increased Taliban pressure, more violence," Stoltenberg said at a joint presser with US State Secretary Antony Blinken and Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin.

"No one is saying this is easy and no one is saying that this is risk-free, but we just have to make that decision," he stated.

Related Topics

Taliban NATO Afghanistan Pentagon Austin May From

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, Indonesian President exchange R ..

29 minutes ago

Public Prosecution warns against illegal fundraisi ..

59 minutes ago

Dr Firdous visits Ramadan Sahulat bazaar

40 minutes ago

FIA nets six MEPCO staffers for stealing transform ..

40 minutes ago

Syria rejects OPCW report it used chemical weapons ..

41 minutes ago

Bordeaux-Begles' trip to Agen postponed after Covi ..

43 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.