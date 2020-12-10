Lebanese Acting Prime Minister Diab Summoned to Prosecutors in Beirut Blast Case - Source

(@FahadShabbir)

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2020) Prosecutors summoned Lebanese Acting Prime Minister Hassan Diab and three former ministers for questioning as part of an investigation into the August 4 explosion in the port of Beirut, an informed source told Sputnik.

"The prosecutor summoned the acting prime minister and three former ministers as part of the investigation into the explosion in the port of Beirut," the source said.

According to the source, Diab and the ex-ministers were summoned for questioning on the basis of a lawsuit with charges of negligence that caused the death of hundreds of people.

"The lawsuit was sent after information appeared that they [the prime minister and ministers] received warnings about the dangers of storing ammonium nitrate in the port, but no action was taken on their part," the source added.

The powerful explosion in the port of Beirut occurred on August 4, killing more than 190 people. More than 6,000 citizens were injured. The restoration of the affected areas of the Lebanese capital continues.