Lebanese Acting Prime Minister Urges LAS Member-States To Help His Country

Published November 02, 2022 | 11:48 PM

Lebanon's caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati on Wednesday called on League of Arab States (LAS) member countries to help his country amid the deep crisis it is facing

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2022) Lebanon's caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati on Wednesday called on League of Arab States (LAS) member countries to help his country amid the deep crisis it is facing.

"Let the Arab countries join hands to save my Lebanon, which loves its brothers and cherishes its Arab character ... Lebanon is a small country, capable of playing a great role for your benefit, if you surround it with great love. Don't leave us alone," Mikati said during a speech at the LAS summit.

According to Mikati, Lebanon is experiencing the worst socio-economic crisis in its history, with unprecedented inflation, while the country is unable to bear the additional burden of refugees, whose number is equal to half the country's population.

"Despite these conditions, we have succeeded in achieving a number of goals-primarily, holding parliamentary elections on time, reaching an agreement in principle with the IMF... and also reaching an agreement on the demarcation of the southern borders (with Israel), and hopefully this is the beginning of a path leading to Lebanon's prosperity and a consensus on the election of a new president," Mikati added.

On Sunday, Lebanon's outgoing President Michel Aoun left the presidential palace one day before the official end of his six-year term, without having reached a consensus with Mikati on possible cabinet candidates. According to the Lebanese constitution, if the parliament fails to pick a new president by the end of the outgoing head of state's term, his powers are temporarily transferred to the cabinet. Previously, the parliament had struggled to appoint a new president for more than two years in the lead up to Aoun's election in 2016.

Lebanon has been plunged in a grave financial and economic crisis, accompanied by political and social tensions, for over two years. Now that Aoun has left a vacuum at the top of the small nation, the political crisis is expected to further deepen.

