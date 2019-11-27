UrduPoint.com
Lebanese Armed Forces Detain 16 Protesters In Various Cities Across Country

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 27th November 2019 | 07:52 PM

The press service of the Lebanese Armed Forces said that the military had detained 16 protesters in various cities across Lebanon amid the massive unrest in the country

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2019) The press service of the Lebanese Armed Forces said that the military had detained 16 protesters in various cities across Lebanon amid the massive unrest in the country.

"Army units detained 16 people in connection with events that occurred in different areas last night," the press service said in a statement.

The Lebanese forces pointed out that in the western city of Tripoli, protesters attacked banks and a political party's office. Groups of rioters also threw Molotov cocktails at servicemen, according to the military.

Riots also took place in the capital of Beirut and the city of Bikfaya.

The protests in Lebanon began on October 17 after the government said it would introduce a tax on internet calls made via the WhatsApp messenger. Despite the measure being scrapped and Prime Minister Saad Hariri and his cabinet being dismissed, people have remained in the streets to demand economic reforms, specifically in the banking sector.

The rallies have grown violent and are now often accompanied by clashes between protesters and police. The situation has escalated to the point that the government was forced to order the military to refrain from using excessive force against protesters.

