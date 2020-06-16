Lebanese Armed Forces Detain 36 People Across Country Amid Protests - Defense Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2020) The Lebanese Armed Forces had detained 36 protesters in various cities across Lebanon amid the massive unrest in the country, the Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

On Monday, President Michel Aoun and Prime Minister Hassan Diab said that it was necessary to arrest all people connected with riots and clashes with police officers. Diab also said that external forces, among others, are trying to destabilize the situation in the country.

"The number of people detained by the special services department from June 11 to 15 in various parts of the country reached 36 people, the detainees have participated in the unrest, damaged private and state property, including banks, shops and restaurants," the ministry's press office said.

Lebanon has seen months of pro-reform protests since frustration over the government's inability to stop Currency depreciation brought people into the streets in October. Diab, who took office in January, has been in talks with international creditors to secure a financial lifeline for the nation.