UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lebanese Armed Forces Detain 36 People Across Country Amid Protests - Defense Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 16th June 2020 | 05:40 AM

Lebanese Armed Forces Detain 36 People Across Country Amid Protests - Defense Ministry

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2020) The Lebanese Armed Forces had detained 36 protesters in various cities across Lebanon amid the massive unrest in the country, the Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

On Monday, President Michel Aoun and Prime Minister Hassan Diab said that it was necessary to arrest all people connected with riots and clashes with police officers. Diab also said that external forces, among others, are trying to destabilize the situation in the country.

"The number of people detained by the special services department from June 11 to 15 in various parts of the country reached 36 people, the detainees have participated in the unrest, damaged private and state property, including banks, shops and restaurants," the ministry's press office said.

Lebanon has seen months of pro-reform protests since frustration over the government's inability to stop Currency depreciation brought people into the streets in October. Diab, who took office in January, has been in talks with international creditors to secure a financial lifeline for the nation.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Riots Police Lebanon January June October All From Government

Recent Stories

Insider trading in UAE capital markets banned effe ..

3 hours ago

Khalifa sends condolences to Burundi&#039;s Presid ..

4 hours ago

UAE leaders congratulate King of Morocco on succes ..

5 hours ago

UAE Health Ministry conducts over 27,000 additiona ..

6 hours ago

ADAFSA offers AED641 million to support food secur ..

6 hours ago

Abu Dhabi movement ban extended by one week, start ..

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.