BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2020) The Lebanese armed forces have regained control of central Beirut and dispersed anti-government protesters following a rally outside the parliament building, a Sputnik correspondent at the scene reports on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, a demonstration outside the country's parliament turned violent, as protesters began throwing stones at police officers who were guarding the building. Demonstrators also destroyed traffic signals and surveillance cameras installed nearby.

Law enforcement officers responding to the incident used tear gas in an attempt to disperse the protesters before the arrival of army reinforcements.

The protesters subsequently moved to Martyrs' Square, and the first floor of the building containing the Annahar newspaper was set alight.

The army is now in control of Beirut's central streets and there are no reports of clashes at this present time.

The protests have coincided with the three-day working visit of French President Emmanuel Macron, who arrived in Lebanon to hold talks with senior officials following the resignation of the country's cabinet in the wake of the massive blast at the port of Beirut on August 4.

On Monday, Lebanese President Michel Aoun tasked the country's ambassador to Germany, Mustapha Adib, with forming a government.

The blast, which has been blamed on the improper storage of 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate, killed at least 190 people and left more than 6,500 others with injuries.