Lebanese Army Deploys Armored Vehicles, Extra Forces To Tripoli City Amid Rallies- Reports

Wed 29th April 2020 | 01:18 AM

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2020) The Lebanese Armed Forces have mobilized armored units and additional forces in the country's northern city of Tripoli amid recently resumed anti-government rallies, media reported on Tuesday.

Mass protests broke out in Lebanon over the state of emergency due to COVID-19, which was declared on March 16 and is set to last until May 11. People are demanding that the government change the worsening economic situation, which is a consequence of the tough economic and financial crises that Lebanon has been living through since October. On Monday, demonstrators blocked roads and hurled Molotov cocktails at bank offices across Lebanon, as the national currency hit another low.

According to the Lebanese LBCI broadcaster, protesters were forced out of Tripoli's central square, but they divided into groups and are now concentrating on the streets adjacent to the city center.

So far, there have been no reports of people being injured on Tuesday, the broadcaster added.

The Lebanese army command said earlier in the day that over 50 Lebanese military members have been injured in the clashes with protesters in the cities of Tripoli and Akkar, as well as in the Bekaa Valley, and a total of 13 protesters were detained.

