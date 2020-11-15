UrduPoint.com
Lebanese Army Detains Palestinian Who Crossed Southern Border

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 15th November 2020 | 09:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2020) Lebanese military intelligence has detained a Palestinian man who entered the country through the southern border, the army said Sunday.

"A patrol from the Intelligence Directorate in the outskirts of the town of Doheira - Tyre district, stopped a Palestinian who crossed the technical fence from inside the occupied Palestinian territories towards the Lebanese territories," the Lebanese Army said on twitter, adding that a probe was launched.

No details were provided as to how the man was able to cross the heavily guarded border with Israel, given that the region is otherwise awash with military from both rival sides and UN peacekeeping forces. Lebanon's south is also a stronghold of the Shia paramilitary group Hezbollah, who govern the region in a near autonomous fashion.

