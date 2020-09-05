UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lebanese Army Disposed Of Over 4 Tonnes Of Ammonium Nitrate Found Near Beirut Port

Faizan Hashmi 34 seconds ago Sat 05th September 2020 | 07:10 PM

Lebanese Army Disposed of Over 4 Tonnes of Ammonium Nitrate Found Near Beirut Port

The Lebanese army has completed the disposal of more than 4 tonnes of ammonium nitrate found at the entrance to the port of Beirut, the site of a massive blast in early August, according to the army's statement obtained by Sputnik on Saturday

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2020) The Lebanese army has completed the disposal of more than 4 tonnes of ammonium nitrate found at the entrance to the port of Beirut, the site of a massive blast in early August, according to the army's statement obtained by Sputnik on Saturday.

Four warehouses storing the dangerous chemical were discovered by the Lebanese military near entrance number nine earlier this week.

"A 4.

35-tonne batch of ammonium nitrate discovered a few days ago in the port of Beirut has been disposed of," the statement said.

The powerful blast in the port of the Lebanese capital that took place on August 4 left at least 190 people dead and 6,500 others injured. The explosion, which caused an estimated $15 billion in damages and prompted the country's government to resign, has been blamed on the improper storage of 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate by the port authorities.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Army Beirut SITE August Government Billion

Recent Stories

Presence of wreckage of enemy's jet fighter, brave ..

34 seconds ago

Hundreds attend funeral of teen allegedly shot by ..

36 seconds ago

Roguish British comedy 'The Duke' wows Venice film ..

40 seconds ago

Five things about Tour de France leader Adam Yates ..

4 minutes ago

Eight drivers summoned by Monza stewards over Hami ..

4 minutes ago

Navas understudy Sergio Rico in u-turn to stay at ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.