Lebanese Army Established Control Over Downtown Tripoli - Sputnik Correspondent

TRIPOLI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2021) The Lebanese armed forces have established control over the central part of the northern city of Tripoli after several hours of clashes between protesters and police, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Friday.

The armed units and military vehicles have entered Al Nour Square, where the city administration is located, driving the protesters away.

For some time, the protesters continued to throw Molotov cocktails and stones at servicemen. However, the rest of the activists were soon dispersed with tear gas.

Citizens of Tripoli, Lebanon's poorest and second-largest city, have taken to the streets in protest of harsh living conditions wrought on by the economic crisis.

The demonstrators are also protesting the coronavirus lockdown, claiming it has impacted their livelihoods. The unrest left more than 110 people injured on Thursday and over 200 more on Wednesday, according to the International Committee of the Red Cross.

The political crisis in Lebanon was sparked by the poor economic situation in fall 2019. The resignation of the government failed to improve the economic situation, which was aggravated by the coronavirus pandemic and the devastating explosion on Beirut's port, and the protests are still underway.