Lebanese Army Fires at Israeli Drones in Southern Lebanon - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2019) The Lebanese army opened fire at Israeli drones near the village of Adeisi in southern Lebanon, Al Mayadeen broadcaster reported on Wednesday.

The soldiers opened fire on two small drones above a military base in the border village of Adeisi, the broadcaster said.

According to local media, the Lebanese army command ordered immediate fire at all flying vehicles in the country's airspace after attacks by Israeli drones in the southern suburbs of Beirut and in the Beqaa Valley.

Lebanon accused Israel of being behind a drone strike on the office of the Hezbollah militant group near Beirut on Sunday, followed by another on Palestinian military positions in eastern Lebanon.

Lebanon has repeatedly objected to Israeli anti-Hezbollah operations in its airspace, insisting that they violate the country's sovereignty and UN Security Council Resolution 1701. Israel, in turn, considers Iran- and Lebanon-based Hezbollah its key rival in the region and conducts regular air raids against it.