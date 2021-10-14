Lebanese Army Identified Several Militants Who Attacked Protesters in Beirut - Reports

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2021) The Lebanese army has identified several militants who fired shots at the protesters in Beirut, Al-Mayadeen broadcaster reported on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, gunmen opened fire at the Shia Amal movement protesters.

Five people were killed and 16 others injured, according to Lebanese Interior Minister Bassam Mawlawi.

The Lebanese army is already making effort to detain attack instigators and participants, according to Al-Mayadeen,