Lebanese Army Looking For People Who Attacked Protesters in Beirut

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2021) The Lebanese military is looking for criminals who opened fire at protesters in Beirut on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, the Lebanese LBC broadcaster reported that one person was killed and eight others got injured following the attack on demonstrators.

"The army cordoned off the area, took positions throughout the neighborhoods and at the entrances to them. Patrolling has begun, as well as the search for the shooters in order to detain them," the army tweeted.