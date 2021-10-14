UrduPoint.com

Lebanese Army Looking For People Who Attacked Protesters In Beirut

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 46 seconds ago Thu 14th October 2021 | 02:30 PM

Lebanese Army Looking For People Who Attacked Protesters in Beirut

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2021) The Lebanese military is looking for criminals who opened fire at protesters in Beirut on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, the Lebanese LBC broadcaster reported that one person was killed and eight others got injured following the attack on demonstrators.

"The army cordoned off the area, took positions throughout the neighborhoods and at the entrances to them. Patrolling has begun, as well as the search for the shooters in order to detain them," the army tweeted.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Fire Army Beirut Criminals

Recent Stories

UAE, Senegal to set up joint business council

UAE, Senegal to set up joint business council

1 minute ago
 Moldovan Foreign Minister to Visit Russian in Nove ..

Moldovan Foreign Minister to Visit Russian in November - Lavrov

25 minutes ago
 Global shortages crimp growth in powerhouse German ..

Global shortages crimp growth in powerhouse Germany

25 minutes ago
 Tarin hopes successful outcome in IMF negotiations ..

Tarin hopes successful outcome in IMF negotiations, links trade with India to K- ..

26 minutes ago
 Russia Confirms Record High 31,299 COVID-19 Cases ..

Russia Confirms Record High 31,299 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Response Ce ..

26 minutes ago
 Govt using tech to ensure transparency in 'Kissan ..

Govt using tech to ensure transparency in 'Kissan card distribution program': Ja ..

26 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.