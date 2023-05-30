Lebanese Army Rescues Saudi National in Operation on Border With Syria - Commander

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th May, 2023) The Lebanese army's intelligence service has rescued a kidnapped citizen of Saudi Arabia during an operation on the border with Syria, Army Commander Joseph Aoun said on Tuesday.

On Sunday, an employee of Saudi Arabian airlines was kidnapped in Beirut by unknown people, who demanded a ransom of $400,000.

Lebanese Interior Minister Bassam Mawlawi told Al Arabiya broadcaster that the kidnapping "will not remain without response."

"The Intelligence Directorate of the Lebanese Army Command has successfully freed the kidnapped Saudi citizen and arrested his abductors," Aoun was quoted as saying by Lebanese LBC broadcaster.

The freed Saudi national was transferred to the army's intelligence office in the city of Hermel, the news outlet reported.

Illegal actions against the Saudi citizen were considered a threat to Lebanon's relations with states of the Persian Gulf, according to the report.