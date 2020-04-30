UrduPoint.com
Lebanese Army Says 81 Soldiers Injured In Clashes With Rioters Overnight

Thu 30th April 2020

The Lebanese Army Command reported on Wednesday that 81 soldiers were injured in clashes with demonstrators in different cities of Lebanon overnight

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2020) The Lebanese Army Command reported on Wednesday that 81 soldiers were injured in clashes with demonstrators in different cities of Lebanon overnight.

Unrest returned to Lebanon over the weekend as the economic situation went into a tailspin and the local currency, the Lebanese pound, lost over 60 percent of its value in a matter of weeks.

Rioters defied coronavirus stay-at-home orders to take to the streets, vandalizing banks and clashing with government forces. Dozens on both sides have been injured with one 26-year-old man in Tripoli dying from gunshot wounds.

"The army continued to carry out its tasks to maintain security and stability amid mass demonstrations in different parts of Lebanon. As a result of the riots that took place last night at Nur Square in Tripoli, 50 military personnel, including six ranking officers, were injured, 19 rioters were detained," an Army statement read.

Another 21 were injured in the capital city Beirut's Naa'me district and four in central Hamra Street where stones, metal objects and glass bottles were pelted at the army personnel, the statement read.

Soldiers were targeted with various projectiles in the southern coastal city of Saida when trying to open an inter-city highway which was blocked with burning tires, injuring another four, the statement went on.

The army renewed its plea to demonstrate peacefully in the statement.

Videos and images circulated widely of masked rioters throwing Molotov cocktails at bank branches and other financial institutions, blaming the dire state of the economy on financial mismanagement.

The riots initially broke out in October last year, leading to the toppling of the previous government and months-long street violence.

The unrest, however, died down due to the nationwide coronavirus lockdown but appears to be returning with greater violence than last year.

