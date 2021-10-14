Lebanese Army Says 9 People Detained in Connection With Shooting in Beirut

(@FahadShabbir)

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2021) The Lebanese army announced the detention of nine people in connection with the shooting in Beirut, an investigation is underway.

"Nine people were detained ... including one Syrian. The detainees are being investigated under the supervision of the judiciary," the army said on Twitter.