Lebanese Army Says Detained 2 Gangs Smuggling People, Artifacts At Border With Syria

Umer Jamshaid 24 hours ago Wed 12th June 2019 | 01:40 AM

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2019) The Lebanese Army said on Tuesday that it detained two criminal gangs involved in trafficking in people and historical artifacts at the border with Syria.

"After the special unit received relevant information about the presence of a group that is involved in trafficking in people, drugs and artifacts in the settlement of Aanjar, employees of the aforementioned unit detained the group's members," the army said in a statement.

During the detention, the military found fragments of ancient mosaics and sculptures in the criminals' possession.

Another armed group was detained in Beqaa Valley, according to the statement. The group "smuggled people across the Lebanese-Syrian border" and is linked to "one of the most wanted Lebanese criminals" specializing in this criminal activity.

