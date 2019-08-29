UrduPoint.com
Lebanese Army Says Fired At 2 Of 3 Invading Israeli Drones Which Turned Back

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 29th August 2019 | 12:50 AM

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2019) The command of the Lebanese army explained in a statement on Wednesday the incidents with Israeli drones which invaded the airspace of southern Lebanon.

Earlier, local media reported that the Lebanese military had fired at two Israeli drones, which flew above the border settlement of Adeisi.

"An Israeli reconnaissance drone, which arrived from the occupied territories of Palestine, invaded airspace at around 19.45 and was located above one of the army bases in the Adeisi region, the army opened fire in its direction, forcing it to return," the Lebanese army said.

The second drone was detected in the air above the Kafrkilya settlement and later returned to the border.

"The third drone approached the same base in Adeisi, also facing fire," the statement said.

According to local media, the Lebanese army command ordered immediate fire at all flying vehicles in the country's airspace after attacks by Israeli drones in the southern suburbs of Beirut and in the Beqaa Valley.

Lebanon accused Israel of being behind a drone strike on the office of the Hezbollah militant group near Beirut on Sunday, followed by another attack on Palestinian military positions in eastern Lebanon.

Lebanon has repeatedly objected to Israeli anti-Hezbollah operations in its airspace, insisting that they violate the country's sovereignty and UN Security Council Resolution 1701. Israel, in turn, considers Iran- and Lebanon-based Hezbollah its key rival in the region and conducts regular air raids against it.

