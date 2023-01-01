UrduPoint.com

Lebanese Army Says Rescued 232 Migrants After Shipwreck

January 01, 2023

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st January, 2023) The Lebanese army said that it carried out a rescue operation with the support of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) to evacuate 232 illegal migrants from a sunken ship off the coast of the city of Selaata.

"The naval forces, in cooperation with UNIFIL, have completed an operation to rescue illegal migrants who were on a ship off the coast of Selaata, their number is 232 people, and they are being evacuated to the port of Tripoli," the army said in a statement.

According to the statement, 2 people died in a shipwreck.

