Lebanese Army Says Soldier Killed In Israeli Strike

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 30, 2024 | 06:30 PM

Lebanese army says soldier killed in Israeli strike

Beirut, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2024) Lebanon's army said a soldier was killed Monday in an Israeli strike targeting a motorcycle at a checkpoint in the south, the first such announcement since Israel began bombarding Lebanon last week.

"A soldier was killed when a drone belonging to the Israeli enemy targeted a motorcycle as it was passing through...

the Lebanese army checkpoint" in the Wazzani area close to the Israeli border, a statement on X said.

A source close to the army told AFP the strike targeted two Syrian nationals on the motorbike, while the soldier was hit by shrapnel and died of his wounds.

It is the second Lebanese soldier announced killed since Israel and Hezbollah began cross-border exchanges of fire in October over the Gaza war.

In December, a soldier was killed by Israeli fire on a military post near the country's southern border.

