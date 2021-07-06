UrduPoint.com
Lebanese Army Supplies Bakers With Fuel To Prevent Breadlines - Bakeries Union

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2021) The Lebanese army has shared 5 million liters of fuel from its reserves with bakeries in order to prevent people standing in breadlines, Ali Ibrahim, the head of the national bakeries union, told Sputnik on Monday.

Previously, the official told Lebanese media that the shortage of diesel fuel for power generators is hampering the work of bakeries, which may lead to bread shortages. Last week, however, the army command provided a certain amount of fuel from its reserves.

"We thank the army command for supplying us 5 million liters of fuel from its reserves in Zahrani and Tripoli terminals. We are waiting for tankers to unload," Ibrahim said, adding that those who run out of fuel buy it at the black market to prevent people from queuing for bread.

The union chief mentioned the fuel issue is not yet resolved, while also expressing concern over the possible removal of state subsidies for wheat, saying that will make it impossible for poor people to buy bread.

"We are ready to call a general strike, which will include all organizations related to the bakeries union, if they decide to cancel subsidies," Ibrahim stated.

Lebanon has been struggling with fuel shortages for several months, as the ongoing economic crisis deprives the state and private companies of funds to purchase enough fuel to cover demand in the country, where gasoline prices are subsidized by the state.

