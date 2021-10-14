UrduPoint.com

Lebanese Army Vows To Open Fire At Any Armed Person In Beirut After Attack On Protesters

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 14th October 2021 | 02:40 PM

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2021) The Lebanese army vowed on Thursday to open fire at any armed person it sees in Beirut and called on civilians to stay home after an attack on protesters, which left at least one person killed and eight others injured.

Several armored vehicles were deployed to the site of the shooting, according to a Sputnik correspondent.

