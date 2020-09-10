Lebanese Attorney General Orders Probe Into Causes of Beirut Port Fire

Lebanese Prosecutor General Ghassan Oweidat ordered on Thursday an investigation into reasons behind the recent fire at a warehouse in the port of Beirut

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2020) Lebanese Prosecutor General Ghassan Oweidat ordered on Thursday an investigation into reasons behind the recent fire at a warehouse in the port of Beirut.

"[The prosecutor's office] has tasked all security agencies, including the army's intelligence, public security, state security, as well as information, customs, civil defense and fire brigades departments, to conduct necessary investigations to find out what has caused the sudden fire in the Beirut port .

.. and inform us as quickly as possible," Oweidat said in a statement.

Earlier in the day, a massive fire broke out in the port of the Lebanese capital in a warehouse that contains oil and tires. According to the Lebanese Red Cross, no one was killed or gravely injured.