Lebanese Authorities Detain 16 Port Employees In Beirut Explosion Case - Judge

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Fri 07th August 2020 | 12:40 AM

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2020) Sixteen employees of the Lebanese capital's port were detained in the explosion case, a military court spokesman, acting judge Fadi Akiki, said on Thursday.

"The military prosecutor's office is completing the initial phase of the investigation into the fatal explosion that occurred in hangar 12 in the port of Beirut.

More than 18 people from the board of the port administration and customs administration, those who carried out repairs in the hangar and stored explosives there, have been questioned. The number of detained within the investigation is 16 people," Akiki told the Lebanese National news Agency.

