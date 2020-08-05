Lebanese Authorities Order House Arrest for Beirut Port Authority Officials - Minister

After the devastating explosion in Beirut, the Lebanese government ordered the house arrest of port authority officials responsible for storing, guarding and inspecting explosives since 2014, the country's minister for the displaced, Ghada Shreim, told Lebanese media

"Everyone in the Beirut Port Authority who has been involved in the storage, security and inspection of explosives in the Port of Beirut since 2014 will be placed under house arrest," Shreim said.