Lebanese Authorities Release All Protesters Detained During Riots in Central Beirut

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2019) The Lebanese court ordered the release of all protesters who had been detained during the riots in central Beirut, except for two people suspected of committing criminal offenses, the Lebanese Internal Security Forces (ISF) said.

"Based on the decision of the judiciary, all the detainees were released, except for two people, one of whom was prosecuted, and the other is being investigated on suspicion of drug offenses," the Lebanese security forces wrote on Twitter.

Since Thursday, Beirut and other cities have been gripped by protests with the demonstrators demanding that the government resigns and action be taken to cope with the worsening economic situation in the country, as well as against the government's decision to introduce a new tax on the use of VoIP apps such as WhatsApp for online calls.

The protesters blocked off major highways. In central Beirut, the rallies turned violent as the demonstrators threw Molotov cocktails on the police, while the security forces resorted to using stun grenades, rubber bullets and tear gas. Early on Friday, the ISF's General Directorate announced that 40 security personnel were injured in the clashes.