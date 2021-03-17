Lebanese Authorities to Meet Friday to Approve New Pharmaceutical Subsidies Plan - Source

Lebanese authorities are set to hold a series of top-level meetings on Friday to approve a new plan to streamline existing subsidies on pharmaceuticals amid a worsening economic crisis, a source at the Lebanese Ministry of Public Health told Sputnik on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2021) Lebanese authorities are set to hold a series of top-level meetings on Friday to approve a new plan to streamline existing subsidies on pharmaceuticals amid a worsening economic crisis, a source at the Lebanese Ministry of Public Health told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"The meeting will be held on Friday morning at 10 a.m. [08:00 GMT] with the Order of Pharmacists to agree on all the details. After that, the Minister [of Public Health] and the head of the Order of Pharmacists will go directly to the governmental meeting with what would be agreed upon regarding the list of pharmaceuticals and the mechanism of dealing with them," the source mentioned.

Implemented at the onset of the country's crisis in efforts to curb rising prices on essential food items and pharmaceuticals, the existing subsidy mechanism offers hard Currency to the importers of a number of essential goods at a favorable exchange rate. While initially effective, the subsidy mechanism has begun showing signs of strain, with several medications all but disappearing from local pharmacies.

Local media reported that approximately 600 pharmacies have shut down across the country and many others are on the verge of bankruptcy.

"The discussion [will] continue in the Government Serail, headed by caretaker Prime Minister Dr. Hassan Diab with the head of the Order of Pharmacists and the heads of the relevant Ministries, namely the Minister of the Economy, the Minister of Defense, and the Minister of the Interior to adopt what has been agreed upon," the source added.

Lebanon's ongoing economic crisis has severely impacted a number of the country's economic sectors, as the local currency collapsed to an all-time low throughout the week, peaking at a record 15,000 Lebanese Pounds to the US Dollar on Tuesday - a ten-fold depreciation since the onset of the Lebanese economic crisis in late 2019.