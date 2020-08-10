Lebanese Cabinet Session Underway, No Indication of Resignation Yet - Reports

The Lebanese cabinet is currently holding a closed-door meeting in Beirut with the attendance of 18 of the 20 ministers despite recent resignations without any indications of the entire cabinet resigning as of yet, media reported

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2020) The Lebanese cabinet is currently holding a closed-door meeting in Beirut with the attendance of 18 of the 20 ministers despite recent resignations without any indications of the entire cabinet resigning as of yet, media reported.

According to Hezbollah's Al-Manar television, Prime Minister Hassan Diab has not informed the ministers that he will tender the government resignation.