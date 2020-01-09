Lebanese Court Bans Former Nissan CEO Ghosn From Leaving Country - Reports

A court in Lebanon has banned former Nissan CEO Carlos Ghosn from leaving the country, Lebanese MTV broadcaster reported on Thursday

The hearing has recently terminated in Beirut, where Ghosn has fled to from Japan, where he was due to be tried over alleged financial misconduct.

Earlier in the day, a law source told Sputnik that the hearing would focus on the red notice issued by Interpol against the businessman of Lebanese origin, and on his visit to Israel, prohibited to Lebanese citizens.

"The session aims to listen to Ghosn's statement on the two main cases, including the red notice issued against him by the International Police [Interpol] and the news submitted against him by Lebanese lawyers on his visit to Israel," the source said.

The red notice was issued at the request of a Japanese court, which demands Ghosn's arrest.

On Wednesday, Ghosn held a press conference, during which he apologized to the Lebanese citizens for traveling to Israel in 2008, saying that he was there on a business trip.

The 65-year-old skipped bail in Tokyo, where he faced charges of financial misconduct, in the end of last year. He escaped to Lebanon, which does not have an extradition deal with Japan.