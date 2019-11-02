UrduPoint.com
Lebanese Court Sentences Uber Driver To Death For Killing UK Embassy Worker - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sat 02nd November 2019 | 12:20 AM

An Uber driver charged with murdering Rebecca Dykes, an employee of the UK Embassy in Beirut, was sentenced to death, media reported on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2019) An Uber driver charged with murdering Rebecca Dykes, an employee of the UK Embassy in Beirut, was sentenced to death, media reported on Friday.

According to the Sky News broadcaster, death sentences in murder cases are a routine practice in Lebanon, but no one has been executed in the past 15 years due to an unofficial moratorium.

In mid-December 2017, Lebanese authorities said that the body of a 30-year-old woman was found by the side of a highway in Beirut.

According to the police, the woman, who was later identified as Dykes, was raped and choked with a rope, after which her body was thrown out by the highway.

Soon afterward, the police detained the suspect after tracking his car through surveillance cameras on the highway. The suspect pleaded guilty. Same day, an Uber spokesman condemned "this senseless act of violence" and expressed the company's condolences to the victim's family and determination to assist the investigation.

