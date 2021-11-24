Lebanese Court to Evaluate Russian Satellite Images of Beirut Port - Foreign Minister

A Lebanese court will evaluate Russian satellite images of the Beirut port made during the 2020 explosion, Foreign Minister Abdallah Bouhabib told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2021) A Lebanese court will evaluate Russian satellite images of the Beirut port made during the 2020 explosion, Foreign Minister Abdallah Bouhabib told Sputnik.

The Russian state space corporation's chief, Dmitry Rogozin, has said that satellite images were sent to Lebanon.

"Yes, we received a file with these images for forensic investigation. We did not open them, we will send them to the court for consideration," the minister said.

Bouhabib mentioned that Lebanon appealed with similar requests to the US and France but they did not send images and did not explain their decisions.

"We are grateful to Russia for responding to our request," the minister added.