Lebanese Culture Ministry Calls Own Decision to Cut Ties With Sweden, Denmark 'Natural'

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2023) It is "absolutely natural" and legitimate for the Lebanese Culture Ministry to suspend cultural cooperation with Sweden and Denmark due to the recent Quran-burning protests in the two countries, Lebanese Culture Minister Mohammad El-Mourtada told Sputnik.

Earlier in July, El-Mourtada informed the Danish and Swedish culture ministries of the Lebanese ministry's decision to suspend cooperation with them and their embassies in the country until the situation is rectified.

"It is absolutely natural for the Lebanese Culture Ministry, given its mandate, to take such a decision and to announce to the Swedish and Danish authorities and their embassies in Lebanon that our cultural relations are suspended until they show the necessary consciousness to put an end to these abhorrent acts," El-Mourtada said.

The Quran-burning incidents offend the feelings of all Lebanese believers, both Muslims and Christians, the minister added.

On Tuesday, the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) held an urgent meeting due to multiple Quran burnings in European countries. The OIC accepted resolution, which called the failure of Denmark and Sweden to take measures to prevent the recurrence of such actions a violation of the UN Security Council's resolution adopted in mid-June. The UN resolution called for preventing the spread of intolerance and incitement to hatred.

Over the recent months, multiple Quran-burning demonstrations have taken place in Denmark and Sweden. Most Muslim countries have condemned the demonstrations, and some have summoned the Swedish and Danish ambassadors to issue them notes of protest.