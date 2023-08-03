Open Menu

Lebanese Culture Ministry Calls Own Decision To Cut Ties With Sweden, Denmark 'Natural'

Faizan Hashmi Published August 03, 2023 | 07:45 PM

Lebanese Culture Ministry Calls Own Decision to Cut Ties With Sweden, Denmark 'Natural'

It is "absolutely natural" and legitimate for the Lebanese Culture Ministry to suspend cultural cooperation with Sweden and Denmark due to the recent Quran-burning protests in the two countries, Lebanese Culture Minister Mohammad El-Mourtada told Sputnik

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2023) It is "absolutely natural" and legitimate for the Lebanese Culture Ministry to suspend cultural cooperation with Sweden and Denmark due to the recent Quran-burning protests in the two countries, Lebanese Culture Minister Mohammad El-Mourtada told Sputnik.

Earlier in July, El-Mourtada informed the Danish and Swedish culture ministries of the Lebanese ministry's decision to suspend cooperation with them and their embassies in the country until the situation is rectified.

"It is absolutely natural for the Lebanese Culture Ministry, given its mandate, to take such a decision and to announce to the Swedish and Danish authorities and their embassies in Lebanon that our cultural relations are suspended until they show the necessary consciousness to put an end to these abhorrent acts," El-Mourtada said.

The Quran-burning incidents offend the feelings of all Lebanese believers, both Muslims and Christians, the minister added.

On Tuesday, the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) held an urgent meeting due to multiple Quran burnings in European countries. The OIC accepted resolution, which called the failure of Denmark and Sweden to take measures to prevent the recurrence of such actions a violation of the UN Security Council's resolution adopted in mid-June. The UN resolution called for preventing the spread of intolerance and incitement to hatred.

Over the recent months, multiple Quran-burning demonstrations have taken place in Denmark and Sweden. Most Muslim countries have condemned the demonstrations, and some have summoned the Swedish and Danish ambassadors to issue them notes of protest.

Related Topics

Resolution Protest United Nations Sweden Lebanon Denmark July Muslim Christian All OIC

Recent Stories

Polish Army Buys Hundreds of Spike-LR Anti-Tank Mi ..

Polish Army Buys Hundreds of Spike-LR Anti-Tank Missiles - Defense Minister

12 minutes ago
 Supreme Court (SC) adjourns cases pertaining army ..

Supreme Court (SC) adjourns cases pertaining army courts for indefinite time

15 minutes ago
 Stocks markets extend losses on US credit downgrad ..

Stocks markets extend losses on US credit downgrade

6 minutes ago
 KP CM chairs meeting to take detail review of cens ..

KP CM chairs meeting to take detail review of census 2023

15 minutes ago
 Drug peddler arrested: Hashish recovered

Drug peddler arrested: Hashish recovered

48 seconds ago
 Trump Slams 'Unprecedented Weaponization of Justic ..

Trump Slams 'Unprecedented Weaponization of Justice' Before Court Appearance

50 seconds ago
10 BTAP first phase extended till July 2024, 700mn ..

10 BTAP first phase extended till July 2024, 700mn saplings planted in KP: Offic ..

51 seconds ago
 WASA initiates development scheme with Rs. 411.93 ..

WASA initiates development scheme with Rs. 411.93 million to improve drainage sy ..

53 seconds ago
 UGI says to mark August as Martyrs month

UGI says to mark August as Martyrs month

54 seconds ago
 Pakistan's total foreign reserves reach at $ 13.46 ..

Pakistan's total foreign reserves reach at $ 13.46 billion

6 minutes ago
 Adviser to CM Punjab Wahab Riaz condoles death of ..

Adviser to CM Punjab Wahab Riaz condoles death of former Chairman PCB

12 minutes ago
 District Admin discuss treatment facilities to peo ..

District Admin discuss treatment facilities to people under Universal Health Ins ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From World