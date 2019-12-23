BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2019) Lebanese Defense Minister Elias Bou Saab accused Israel on Monday of flying planes in the national airspace to carry out airstrikes on Syria and urged the international community to address the issue.

A source in the Beirut airport told Sputnik on Sunday night that Israeli warplanes were spotted in the Lebanese airspace around the time the Syrian capital was being attacked.

"I have studied the army's report on Israel's hostile violation of the Lebanese airspace yesterday to strike at Syria.

This flagrant aggression is unacceptable and must be condemned," the minister tweeted.

He said the international community should intervene to prevent a repeat of such incidents, which violate Lebanese sovereignty.

This is not the first time that Israeli warplanes are suspected of launching airstrikes on Syrian targets from the safety of the Lebanese airspace. Syria has been equipped with Russian S-300 air defense systems, while Lebanon has no such weapons.