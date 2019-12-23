UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lebanese Defense Chief Slams Israel's 'Flagrant' Airspace Violation Amid Syria Strikes

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 23rd December 2019 | 10:00 PM

Lebanese Defense Chief Slams Israel's 'Flagrant' Airspace Violation Amid Syria Strikes

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2019) Lebanese Defense Minister Elias Bou Saab accused Israel on Monday of flying planes in the national airspace to carry out airstrikes on Syria and urged the international community to address the issue.

A source in the Beirut airport told Sputnik on Sunday night that Israeli warplanes were spotted in the Lebanese airspace around the time the Syrian capital was being attacked.

"I have studied the army's report on Israel's hostile violation of the Lebanese airspace yesterday to strike at Syria.

This flagrant aggression is unacceptable and must be condemned," the minister tweeted.

He said the international community should intervene to prevent a repeat of such incidents, which violate Lebanese sovereignty.

This is not the first time that Israeli warplanes are suspected of launching airstrikes on Syrian targets from the safety of the Lebanese airspace. Syria has been equipped with Russian S-300 air defense systems, while Lebanon has no such weapons.

Related Topics

Army Syria Israel Russia Beirut Lebanon Sunday From Airport

Recent Stories

Young Emirati falconers fly high at Sharjah Falcon ..

33 minutes ago

Artificial Intelligence is key to sustainable econ ..

33 minutes ago

Pakistan, Sri Lanka series opened new doors for re ..

2 hours ago

Spanish Prosecution Wants EU Parliament to Waive P ..

2 hours ago

Masood urges Muslim Ummah to unite for the cause o ..

2 hours ago

Ahsan surpasses his leader Nawaz in loot and plund ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.