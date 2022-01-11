Lebanese Defense Minister Says Iraq Willing to Provide Military Help

(@FahadShabbir)

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2022) Lebanese Defense Minister Maurice Sleem has said that Iraq is ready to lend assistance in various areas, including helping the country's armed forces, following a meeting with Lebanese President Michel Aoun, the presidential office said.

On Monday, the minister concluded his official visit to Baghdad, where he met with Iraq's leadership and discussed a number of questions, including the sorry state of the Lebanese armed forces amid an economic crisis. In late December, the defense ministers of Iraq and Lebanon signed a memorandum on bilateral military cooperation.

"National Defense Minister Maurice Sleem said after meeting with President Aoun that representatives of the Iraqi authorities had expressed their readiness to help Lebanon in different areas, including the military one," the office tweeted on Monday.

Lebanon has been roiled by almost two years of a political and economic crisis that has led to resignation of two cabinets since anti-government protests erupted in the country in October 2019.