UrduPoint.com

Lebanese Defense Minister Says Iraq Willing To Provide Military Help

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 11, 2022 | 11:30 AM

Lebanese Defense Minister Says Iraq Willing to Provide Military Help

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2022) Lebanese Defense Minister Maurice Sleem has said that Iraq is ready to lend assistance in various areas, including helping the country's armed forces, following a meeting with Lebanese President Michel Aoun, the presidential office said.

On Monday, the minister concluded his official visit to Baghdad, where he met with Iraq's leadership and discussed a number of questions, including the sorry state of the Lebanese armed forces amid an economic crisis. In late December, the defense ministers of Iraq and Lebanon signed a memorandum on bilateral military cooperation.

"National Defense Minister Maurice Sleem said after meeting with President Aoun that representatives of the Iraqi authorities had expressed their readiness to help Lebanon in different areas, including the military one," the office tweeted on Monday.

Lebanon has been roiled by almost two years of a political and economic crisis that has led to resignation of two cabinets since anti-government protests erupted in the country in October 2019.

Related Topics

Iraq Visit Baghdad Lebanon October December 2019

Recent Stories

Pakistan reports two deaths, 1,467 new cases of CO ..

Pakistan reports two deaths, 1,467 new cases of COVID-19 in last 24 hours

21 seconds ago
 OIC Secretary General Participates in World Youth ..

OIC Secretary General Participates in World Youth Forum Fourth Edition

12 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 January 2022

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 11th January 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 11th January 2022

3 hours ago
 US State of Virginia Boosts Hospital Capacity Afte ..

US State of Virginia Boosts Hospital Capacity After Increase in COVID-19 Cases - ..

11 hours ago
 Afghan Asylum Applications to EU Nearly Double in ..

Afghan Asylum Applications to EU Nearly Double in 2021 - European Asylum Office

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.