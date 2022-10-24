Lebanese Delegation to Discuss Demarcation of Maritime Borders With Syria

(@FahadShabbir)

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2022) A delegation led by Deputy Speaker of the Lebanese Parliament Elias Bou Saab will head to Syria on October 26 to discuss the demarcation of maritime borders between the two countries, Lebanon's presidential office said on Monday.

"(Lebanese) President Michel Aoun authorized Deputy Speaker of Parliament Elias Bou Saab to lead the delegation and head to Syria on Wednesday to hold meetings with Syrian officials to discuss the demarcation of maritime borders between the two fraternal countries," the presidential office said in a statement.

The delegation includes the acting Lebanese foreign minister, transport minister, as well as the head of the country's security directorate and members of the board of directors of Lebanon's Directorate General of Oil.