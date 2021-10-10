Lebanese Energy Minister Says Power Supply Resumed After Blackout

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2021) Lebanese Energy Minister Walid Fayad announced on Sunday the resumption of power supply across the country after a blackout.

Lebanon was completely left without electricity on Saturday after the country's two largest power stations stopped operating over a fuel shortage.

"The (power) network returned to its normal operation, which was before the gas-oil (a product of oil refining) at the stations ... ran out," the official said, as quoted by the OTV broadcaster.