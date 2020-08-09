UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lebanese Environment Minister Resigns Over Deadly Blast In Beirut - Reports

Sumaira FH 41 minutes ago Sun 09th August 2020 | 08:00 PM

Lebanese Environment Minister Resigns Over Deadly Blast in Beirut - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2020) Lebanese Environment and Administrative Development Minister Damianos Kattar resigned on Sunday in the wake of powerful deadly blast in the port of Beirut, media reported.

According to Al-Jadeed broadcaster, the country's Prime Minister Hassan Diab was trying to persuade Kattar to continue performing his duties on this post.

Earlier in the day, Lebanese Information Minister Manal Abdel Samad announced her resigning from office in the wake of the massive explosion in Beirut and subsequent civil anti-government unrest.

On Saturday, thousands of people took to the streets of Beirut, demanding the government to resign.

Protesters have stormed four ministries and the banks association.

Late on Tuesday, a powerful explosion took place at the port of Beirut, killing at least 158 people and injuring over 6,000, per the latest estimates. According to the authorities, the explosion was caused by 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate, confiscated by the customs services in 2014 and stored in the port since then. The explosion has also caused considerable damage to the city, having destroyed or damaged dozens of houses.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Information Minister Beirut Sunday Post Media From Government

Recent Stories

Ministry of Economy, Dubai Chamber discuss expandi ..

41 minutes ago

Dubai Canvas artworks highlight humanity’s love ..

1 hour ago

Sharjah Airport renews agreement with Alpha Flight ..

2 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Police warn of fraudulent internet emplo ..

2 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority launches websi ..

3 hours ago

Kuwait&#039;s COVID-19 cases reaches 71,713

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.